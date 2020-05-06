The National Weather service issued a fire watch for inland Charlotte and Lee counties, in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
North winds are expected to be around 15 mph with some higher gusts, and humidity will be below 35 percent for several hours, with minimum relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 25 percent during the afternoon.
"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the National Weather Service stated in the advisory. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."
Charlotte County already issued a burn ban in April, prohibiting the outdoor burning of yard waste and recreational fires as well as the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.
On Tuesday, Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to four small brush fires.
Spokesperson Todd Dunn said residents who live in an area surrounded by woods should clear the vegetation away from their homes and make sure gutters are free of leaves and vegetation.
"If there was a fire and embers start landing on your roof, for the most part they won't have any fuel and will extinguish themselves, but if they land in your gutter that's full of leaves, they can take hold and become a fire," he said.
Trimming vegetation back ensures there is a buffer zone where a fire won't be able to continue burning.
