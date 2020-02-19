C.J.'s

The Punta Gorda Police Department is looking to identify this individual in regard to a firearm discharging incident at C.J.’s Tavern.

Punta Gorda police are attempting to identify a man regarding a firearm being discharged at C.J.’s Tavern on Feb. 9.

Police responded to C.J.’s around 1:15 a.m.

According to surveillance footage viewed by the officers, it appeared an individual had a firearm in his pocket, which was discharged while he was fumbling in his pocket, said PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz.

The round struck the ground and no one was injured. The individual immediately left the scene and was gone by the time officers arrived.

PGPD posted surveillance photos of the subject on Twitter Wednesday to ask for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

