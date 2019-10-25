PUNTA GORDA — If you're nostalgic for the days of trading baseball cards, you can now trade Charlotte County Fire & EMS cards instead.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS is releasing new trading cards featuring Station 9 firefighters, and they'll be handing them out at Babcock Ranch at the Dragon Boat races starting at 9 a.m. today.
Lt. Michael McNeeley said the idea came when he was talking with his coworker Dale Pinheiro about the unique opportunity presented at Babcock and their desire to be more involved in the community.
"I feel like I've spent the first 10 years of my career trying to be good at the job, trying to be efficient, trying to help others be efficient, and I've done what I could to do with those things, but I'm getting to the point where that's not satisfying for me."
At a slower station like Babcock, McNeeley and his coworkers starting showing up at events like birthday parties in the town square at Babcock and wanted to have things to hand out. McNeeley said it was Pinheiro's idea from his last station to create the firefighter trading cards.
McNeeley said the kids in the community don't usually get to see them outside an emergency situation, but this is an opportunity for them to get to know the people who keep them safe.
"Throughout history, children have collected trading cards with the faces of sports heroes they idolize," McNeeley said. "We wanted to connect with your youth in the community with our trading cards. With our faces and stories on the cards, we get the opportunity to enter their hearts and minds as local heroes."
So far, there are nine cards, but in the future, they plan to release additional special cards, potentially educating kids on a medical message, like the signs of a stroke.
"It's just the beginning of our outreach," McNeeley said. "This is the first one we're excited about. It's pretty cool, just to give them something in the community they can be proud of."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
