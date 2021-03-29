Firefighters battle blaze at landfill

Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a three-acre garbage fire Sunday afternoon at the landfill on Zemel Road in Punta Gorda. The landfill is closed on Sundays, but staff contributed to the effort with dirt to help smother the fire, according to a Fire & EMS Facebook post. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. and crews had it mostly extinguished by 6 p.m. but hung around to keep the trash piles wet.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE FIRE & EMS
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments