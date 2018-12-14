Charlotte County firefighters spent a few hours Thursday cutting up cars at Trademark Metals Recycling in Punta Gorda to train for rescuing patients from real-life crashes.
“What we do is try to mimic an actual incident, a motor vehicle collision, and we do it just like we would on a real call,” said Fire & EMS Captain Curtis Rine. “The main importance is safety, safety of the crew, safety of the patient inside the car. What we’ll do is we stabilize the vehicle just like we would on an incident and start working on the extrication.”
The firefighters make sure the glass is popped, so there’s no injury to the patient inside the car, and the patient is covered with a blanket or a tarp. Rine said the speed at which the patient is extricated from the vehicle depends on the degree to which they are injured.
“We have to assess the patient and think of what’s safe for them,” he said. “If it’s a trauma alert patient that is in critical need of medical care, we’ll try to get them out faster. It’s kind of the risk versus reward of getting them out, whereas if they have some minor injuries we can take the time to make sure everything’s in place and safe and make sure we get the patient out without any more injury.”
Junkyard staff use forklifts to roll and scratch up the cars, sometimes with as many as four or five cars piled up. Rescue mannequins are sometimes brought in to play the part of an injured patient.
“Sometimes we’ll seat belt them in, and sometimes we’ll leave them un-seat belted so when we roll the vehicle we don’t know where they’ll end up,” he said.
They use various equipment based on the incident, but most commonly use the jaws of life, which are hydraulic spreaders and cutters used to spread the doors and cut the frame of the car away.
Rine said 99 percent of the time, crews “take the car away from the patient” rather than taking the patient out of the car. Training helps them be able to do that more quickly and efficiently, without having to re-educate themselves on the job.
“It’s important for our guys, and it’s important for the community as well just to make sure if they are in an incident, we can respond in a timely fashion and extricate them in a safe manner.”
The cars are donated by Trademark Metals Recycling at no cost to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.