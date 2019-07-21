Charlotte County firefighters and medics have reached an agreement with the county for a 5% pay increase for the coming fiscal year and another 4% increase for the next fiscal year.
Commissioners will be asked to approve the contract at the Tuesday board meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Murdock Circle hearing room. The board must also set a hearing date for the proposed new trash collection fees. The new 7-year trash contract would raise rates for homeowners by about $114 a year in the first year. Residents will get more bulk pickup options than before.
County staff deferred all comment on the firefighters' contract to the 108-page document. Fire/Emergency Medical Service officials referred comment to the union, which did not returns calls from the Sun.
The full name of the union is Suncoast Professional Firefighters and Paramedics, Local 2546, International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), AFL-CIO.
The last contract for firefighters, who provide paramedic and emergency medical technician service, covered October 2015 through September 2018. The union approved the new contract on June 19. The new contract is not retroactive, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he has been told. The new contract covers July through September 2021.
Minimum annual salaries for firefighters would start at $47,385 for a paramedic or a firefighter/EMT, maxing out at $76,765. Firefighters who are also paramedics would start at $54,879 and max out at $88,901. These salaries are for a 56-hour work schedule.
Officer ranks include lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. Those salaries range from a minimum of $64,131 for lieutenants to a maximum of $125,543 for a battalion chief.
The Sun has requested information on average salaries of Charlotte County firefighters.
Firefighters also have negotiated for more annual leave, in exchange for less sick time. Those working the 24-hour on and 48-hours off have negotiated 148 hours annual leave for those with five years on the job, for example. Employees working the 40-hour schedule would get 106 hours, in the first five years.
The contract eliminates one-time lump sum payments negotiated in the last contract. The last contract gave firefighters 1.5% increase in the first year and again in the second year. A third 1.5% increase was planned for the third year if no one re-opened negotiations.
For continuing education, the new contract eliminates pay increases by those seeking college degree credit, and replaces it with 2 percent increases for specific firefighter certifications above what is required for the current job.
For the trash collection, commissioners have negotiated slightly lower rates than were proposed by Waste Management, Public Works Director John Elias told the Sun. Waste Management was the low bidder for a contract bid, he said, but commissioners wanted lower rates. The new contract will allow for rates to increase with a price index, but with maximums imposed, he said. The old contract required a full-blown rate analysis for each increase, he said.
Commissioner Christopher Constance was the only one to vote against the new contract in May, saying he would like the county to consider doing the job in-house.
