PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Fire & EMS put out flames from a fully engulfed vehicle fire Thursday afternoon in front of Pet Supermarket at 24001 Peachland Boulevard.
According to a Facebook post, the owner of the Dodge Caravan said she was having mechanical issues and left the vehicle in the parking lot Wednesday.
On Thursday, she returned and tried to start the vehicle once more before calling a tow truck. She reported noticing an electrical smell and went back inside the store when the vehicle didn't start, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
When she returned outside, the Dodge was fully engulfed in flames.
There were no injuries.
