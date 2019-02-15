Fundraisers will now have three days a year to solicit money from motorists in Charlotte County.
But only at eight intersections — and with a permit.
Commissioners this week unanimously approved a change to the existing ban on panhandling and soliciting of funds on county roads. That change was requested by the county’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services staff.
At the public hearing before the vote, one person spoke against the proposed change to the regulation. Resident Mike Zarzano argued that the county should not bar poor people from soliciting funds.
“Poor people are poor not by their own choosing,” he said. “They have to get money. Sometimes, they have to do that in humility, to stay in public roadways to ask.”
The ban on panhandling in roadways was already in place, however, enacted in 2011. That ban remains.
Prior to the vote, firefighter Jeff Jozefiak asked commissioners to change the fundraising date from the first weekend on March to the second. The weekend includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commissioners agreed to the change. The weekend this year is March 8-10.
Jozefiak said that weekend will coincide with the fundraising calendar of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill The Boot campaign. Firefighters nationwide have partnered with the association for this campaign.
Fundraisers must apply for a $10 permit at least 10 days prior to their event. The group must have a “competent person” in charge, and no one can be intoxicated.
Fundraisers cannot cross lanes of traffic or approach drivers when a traffic signal is green. Also, drivers must have their windows down and show interest in being approached.
Fundraising groups must prepare a plan that shows where their signs will be. All participants must wear safety vests and have signed indemnification releases.
Finally, the county can decline a permit if another group already has requested a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.