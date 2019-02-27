Four Charlotte County firefighters received the Medal of Valor Tuesday at the Charlotte County Commission meeting for their actions of bravery during a January house fire. The crew carried two women out of a burning house on Sheehan Boulevard, saving the women’s lives.
“This is something that’s very special to us,” said Battalion Chief Michael Clements. “It’s a pinnacle of our career to have this happen. To save someone from a burning structure is very rewarding. This is the first time that the Medal of Valor has been given to the four of us and the department so we’re very pleased about that.”
Clements was the first on scene at the fire on Jan. 20. When he arrived, a man who had dived through a window said his mother and wife were still inside. Clements smashed a sliding glass door and called out to see if he could locate any of the victims.
“When I yelled out and a voice came back to me, I was surprised,” he said. “Visibility was zero. So I made the decision to go in and get her and bring her out.”
Lt. Amy Judy initiated a search for the second missing victim and was joined shortly by Lt. John Kelly and Firemedic Nick Miller. The three found the second victim on the floor of a bedroom and quickly carried her from the burning home. She was transported to a trauma center, and the other two patients were transported to a local hospital.
“Within seconds you have to make the decision — should we get in and get the people out?” Clements said. “There’s an offensive-defensive attack where we have to get in there and get the people out before they die. It was critical we did that, and it only took a few minutes, to the credit of everybody that was on scene. They all did a great job.”
Charlotte County Fire Chief Bill Van Helden awarded the Medals of Valor, which are given to people who go above and beyond, putting their lives at risk to save others.
“You risk a lot to save a lot,” Clements said. “So you risk a lot to save a life. You risk little to save little. We risked a lot that day, but it paid off for the two people that survived the fire.”
