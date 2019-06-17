Charlotte County firefighters rescued a dog from a home that caught fire in Port Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The owner of the home on South Waterway Drive was not home when the fire started, but her dog, Buffy, was found in a bedroom, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn.
Firefighters found smoke coming out the front windows when they arrived at the scene, and they were able to quickly put the flames out, according to a Facebook post. Most of the fire damage was in the living room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house, Dunn said.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday. The State Fire Marshal was investigating.
The Red Cross responded to assist the homeowner with a place to stay for a couple of nights.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
