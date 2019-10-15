PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire off Washington Loop Road Monday after an electrical conduit started a fire that burned a hole in the roof.
A passerby reported seeing smoke and flames at the home at 4:54 p.m., and Charlotte County Fire & EMS quickly responded.
While doing a walkthrough of the home, firefighters rescued two cats, Oreo and Hemingway. Both were a little scared but otherwise unharmed, according to a Facebook post.
According to Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn, the fire started in an electric conduit located in the front flower bed.
It spread up a trellis on one wall and got into the eave of the house, burning a hole in the roof.
Firefighters had to cut a second hole in the roof in order to get access to the fire in the attic.
The fire was under control by 5:12 p.m., Dunn said.
