Fires destroyed or damaged two area houses - in Punta Gorda and North Port - leaving three families struggling during the Christmas season.
In Punta Gorda on Christmas Eve, a fire destroyed a house in the 6200 block of Ellison Street.
That home reportedly had two residences attached to it, and in the aftermath, three people were reportedly left homeless, according to authorities.
The fire was reported at 7:10 p.m.
Residents from the building's two apartments were able to evacuate without injuries, according to the Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Management Service.
The department responded with four fire trucks, a ladder truck, a support truck, and two ambulances. The first crews arrived five minutes after the call and by 7:17 p.m., the house was engulfed in flames.
By 7:38 p.m., firefighters said they had the blaze under control. The front part of the building was destroyed while the back of the building was heavily damaged by smoke.
In North Port, a fire broke out at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday inside a residence on Kenwood Drive near the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club facility.
Firefighters reported a working fire when they arrived. One person suffered minor injuries in that blaze, according to authorities, who noted it was not a member of the North Port Fire Rescue crew who was hurt.
In the Punta Gorda incident, residents did not have insurance, the Charlotte County Fire Department reported, and were being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal determined that the cause of the Punta Gorda fire was an electrical problem starting in a wall outlet.
The Fire Marshal has also been tasked with investigating the North Port fire.
Authorities have said the holiday season is the time they see more residential fires than the rest of the year - sometimes due to overloading electrical systems, sometimes due to dried Christmas trees.
