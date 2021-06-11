Fireworks, music return for Fourth of July

PUNTA GORDA — With fireworks, live music and more, Independence Day weekend is shaping up for a loud return to Punta Gorda.
Last summer, the area’s annual Fourth of July plans had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
This year, event organizers are planning a weekend of attractions for area families with the return of the annual Fourth-Fest Celebration and Fireworks at Laishley Park, hosted by Smugglers Events, and the inaugural, An American Holiday — Stars, Stripes & Fireworks, put on by Fishermen’s Village.
“The pandemic certainly played a role in our desire to host this event,” said Kathy Burnam, Fishville events manager. “There were no celebrations to salute our nation in 2020 (but) now we have the opportunity to offer a full weekend of fun, family-friendly activities, music and fireworks.
“We hope this raises the spirits of our community and visitors, near and far.”
Smugglers Events General Manager Jerry Cleffi said they are also excited to bring Fourth-Fest back to Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
“This is one of the largest events in Charlotte County every year and we hated to have to cancel last year,” he said, “but now we are back on track to provide a great Fourth of July experience to the community.”
Fourth-Fest Celebration and Fireworks
“All of our normal Fourth of July activities will be there — giant waterslides for the kids, great food and vendors and live music,” Cleffi said.
The BoogieMen, as well as young local musician Champ Jaxon, will perform.
“The highlight of the evening, of course, will be the over 20-minute fireworks show produced by the famous Santore Bros of Garden State Fireworks,” Cleffi said.
“The community is ready to get back to normal and has been supporting our events this entire season,” he continued. “With Fourth-Fest being one of the longest-running events, I expect record numbers as well.”
Smugglers representatives have also added a Celebrate America Concert in Laishley Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
The concert will feature country musicians from Nashville, including headliner Josh Gracin, a former U.S. Marine who has had three top-five records on country music charts, as well as up-and-coming country rock band The Flying Buffaloes, who just began their national tour.
Opening up the evening will be Punta Gorda native Jack Michael, along with his band.
“Our Fourth-Fest event is continuing our relationship with Fishermen’s Village as they once again are a sponsor of the Fourth of July fireworks,” Cleffi said. “We are continuing to raise funds for the fireworks show as the Punta Gorda fireworks are completely funded by private donations. No municipal funds are used.”
Information regarding the Celebrate America Concert as well as Fourth-fest is available at www.PuntaGordaFireworks.com.
An American Holiday —Stars, Stripes & Fireworks
“We are excited to bring back our signature events throughout the year,” said Fishville General Manager Patti Allen. “We look forward to celebrating these events with focus on always being family friendly.
“Punta Gorda will light up (with fireworks that weekend), and we are enthusiastic to bring this inaugural event to Fishermen’s Village.”
Fishermen’s Village two-day event begins at noon Saturday with family-friendly activities, live music, vendors and food trucks.
The Zydegatorz Band will perform from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fishville Center Court, followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
The festivities continue at noon Sunday with the annual Freedom Swim on Charlotte Harbor followed by more activities for families and live music throughout the day. Other vendors and food trucks will also be available Sunday.
During the Fourth-Fest fireworks display at Laishley Park, “Fireworks Cruises” can be booked with King Fisher Fleet.
“The Military Heritage Museum (of Punta Gorda) will be overseeing the kids activities area in the parking lot,” Burnam said. “For a nominal donation, children can enjoy bounce houses, jungle run, mermaid tent and view multiple military vehicles on display.
“All the other activities and music for Fishermen’s Village Independence Weekend Celebration are free of charge.”
Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Fireworks Cruises can be can be booked at www.kingfisherfleet.com. For more information about the weekend’s events, call 941-639-8721 or go to www.fishville.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.