Purchasing and setting off fireworks is now legal in much of the state of Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 140 earlier this year. This law allows fireworks on the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Follow these safety tips when using fireworks:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
- If you plan on setting off fireworks in your neighborhood, please keep your neighbors in mind. Be courteous of the time, your neighbors, and pets in the area. The sounds of fireworks can be terrifying for many.
For pets, keep this in mind:
- Do not bring your dog to a fireworks display.
- Leave your pet inside and play soft music to help block the sounds of the fireworks.
- Exercise your dog before the fireworks commence. A tired dog is less anxious.
- If you plan to stay inside with your pet, try to stay in a familiar environment.
- Be sure all pets, including indoor cats, wear current ID tags.
- Consider microchipping your pet if they are not already.
- Stuff a KONG or other work-to-eat toy with special treats during the fireworks.
- Do not punish your pet during times of stress as this can only make the problem worse.
- Comfort your pet when they are fearful.
- If it is absolutely necessary to be outside with dogs during firework displays, ensure each dog is secure on a leash or harness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.