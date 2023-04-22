PUNTA GORDA — Mike and Colleen Ferrara promise customers they can save up to 60% on their water bill.
It’s something the couple, who own Conserva Irrigation of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda, take pride in while serving customers from Bradenton to North Fort Myers.
“Water conservation is at the heart of everything we do,” Mike Ferrara said, adding that customers become environmentally responsible by saving water. “What makes us a little different is we embrace and use smart technology.”
Conserva uses Wi-Fi controllers to operate sprinkler systems remotely. The remote access is done from a smart device (phone, tablet) that manages the sprinkler system from anywhere at anytime.
So customers can be out of state and not worry about their lawns being watered properly, he said.
Mike Ferrara said Conserva optimizes all zones of a customer’s lawn by using low-volume nozzles. The smart technology system can detect a leak or other problem and alerts the technician.
An average seven-zone irrigation system uses about 2,500 gallons of water every time it runs. But, nearly half of that water is wasted if the sprinkler time isn’t programmed properly or if the system is insufficient, he said.
“All it takes is one broken sprinkler head to waste thousands of gallons of water over the course of one season,” Ferrara said.
“The smart technology part of what we do adjusts water usage in real-time weather conditions. So, it automatically adjusts a customer’s watering schedule,” he said. “If it’s raining, we won’t allow the sprinklers to turn on. This allows a customer’s yard to be watered only when it’s needed, and it significantly reduces the water bill.”
The Punta Gorda businessman began his career in irrigation at age 15 and has been in the industry for 28 years. Conserva does free sprinkler system inspections, sprinkler services, irrigation repair, drip irrigation, drainage solutions and commercial work.
The franchise was founded on water conservation by reducing the amount of water wasted by a typical irrigation system.
Using technology, water dynamic studies and environmental concerns, Conserva became an eco-smart company.
“We make sure our customer’s sprinklers aren’t watering the street or on during a rainstorm, or leaving puddles of water throughout the yard,” he said. “It’s not effective to leave a standalone sprinkler out in different areas of your yard for hours. How much of that water is evaporating due to the hot weather in the middle of the summer?”
The water conservation system is designed by setting up specific “water triggers” based on temperature changes, rain accumulations, or custom scenarios added by the customer.
In 2016, his business received top honors from the Irrigation Association and Target stores.
“We replaced the irrigation system in all Target stores in the state that had city water,” he said. “It saved them water and money.”
This year, Conserva Irrigation of Southwest Florida earned the award for company wide excellence in sales in Florida.
The couple also likes to give back to the communities it serves. Ferrara went to a customer’s home in Englewood to give a quote around Christmas time. He learned the man had cancer and was struggling to buy presents for his grandchildren.
“The man said he didn’t have money for his chemo treatment. He wanted to make sure his grandchildren got Christmas gifts,” he said. “He said he couldn’t afford the irrigation system.”
Mike Ferrara called the supplier and they agreed to donate the parts. Mike and his crew installed the system and donated the labor costs.
“The man was so grateful,” Ferrara said. “We were happy to help him. We wanted him to be able to get his chemo treatment and the help he needed.”
