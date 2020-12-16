A gust of wind blew away a cover Tuesday to reveal the county's first Centennial banner over the Barron Collier Bridge crossing Charlotte Harbor.
Commission Chair Bill Truex was about to announce the new banner at a ceremony at the county's Live Oak Point Park when the wind shortened his speech.
Several dozen officials and citizens gathered on the overcast day for one of the first events of the county's centennial celebration. The official Centennial is April 23, 2021, 100 years after Gov. Cary Hardee created four new counties out of DeSoto County, including Hardee, Glades and Highland.
"I like it," said Truex, gazing up at the banner that flies high above the Barron Collier, or northbound bridge at U.S. 41 and Charlotte Harbor.
"It's wonderful," said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
By Friday, there should be another 27 centennial banners along the two bridges over Peace River at Charlotte Harbor.
The banner was designed by Public Works student intern Samantha Higginbotham. It includes the Centennial seal in gold and black along with palm trees shimmering in the sun. Local company Buffalo Graffix made the signs.
County Historian Jennifer Zoebelein described the complicated history of bridges over Charlotte Harbor starting with the first that was begun in 1919 and opened shortly after the county's formation in 1921. It was only 14 feet wide and was outdated by the time it was complete, Zoebelein said, so the first Barron Collier bridge replaced it in 1931. In 1976, the Gilchrist bridge opened to handle southbound traffic and in 1983, the new Barron Collier bridge was completed for northbound traffic.
"Let the bridge banner serve as a reminder of our past and of the potential of our future," Zeobelein said.
Among the first Centennial commemorations was the renaming of the north regional park to Centennial Park along with adjacent O'Donnell Boulevard to Centennial Boulevard.
All of January, there will be a Centennial fishing derby, said Communications Director Brian Gleason. That's a catch and release with a photo contest anywhere in the county.
The county will be installing flutter flags along the bridge and also, wrapping the columns of the administration building on Murdock Circle with centennial design, Gleason said.
