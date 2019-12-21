PUNTA GORDA — As one of America's fastest growing sports, the popularity of pickleball isn't stopping at the borders.
Play of the game has expanded across the globe, and now it's coming to Punta Gorda in a big way with the first-ever World Pickleball Championship to be held at the new PicklePlex of Punta Gorda on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.
The event running Dec. 27-30 is attracting players not only from around the U.S. but also from Argentina, Brazil, England, and Germany, for example.
The local popularity of pickleball is evident by an expanding number of courts where the game is played − with 83 in Charlotte and 16 in the works, along with 77 in Sarasota. New courts are also being planned for the next several years.
The city of North Port also has courts at the George Mullen Activity Center, Highland Ridge Park and McKibben Park.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP
"These are the pros that are flying in for this tournament and they are from all over the country and world. They are the best of the best," said pickleball player Sue Carmen. "It's (going to be) exciting to have the opportunity to watch them play."
The tournament is expected to bring in people by the thousands to the Charlotte County area, according to Carmen, who is also a former PicklePlex board member.
Over 60 World Champions will be crowned with around 400 players expected to take part in the four-day tournament.
"We could only dream that it would bring such a big event to Punta Gorda when the PicklePlex board began almost three years ago," Carmen said. "Thousands are expected over the four-day period and many preparations are being done to have everything run smoothly. Personally, I have signed up to volunteer and have also helped find housing for a couple of the players."
Carmen said the tournament is different from most area tournaments because of all the high profile professionals that will be participating. Not to mention the $100,000 of prize money, which is the largest to be offered for any pickleball tournament.
THE IMPACT
"This is going to have a tremendous positive economic impact for the community," said Sean Doherty, sales and sports marketing manager with the Punta Gorda, Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
"So far, the venue has hosted five tournaments all of which were regional in nature and combined they’ve generated over $800,000 in total economic impact," Doherty said. "The upcoming Pickleball Global World Championships of course will be attracting people on a larger scale than any of these previous tournaments with participants expected from all over the country and even some international competitors."
Many of the athletes participating are expected to bring family members as well.
"(With the) athletes plus family members, this will provide a financial boost to area hotels, restaurants, shops, gas stations and other hospitality-related businesses," Doherty said.
The Visitor & Convention Bureau currently does not have an overall economic impact number for the Pickleplex.
"We have not done an official economic impact study for any of their events yet," said Wendie Vestfall, the bureau's tourism director. "It is something that we will be considering in the future as they continue to grow and bring tournaments like the World Pickleball Championships to our area."
THE GLOBAL PICKLEBALL NETWORK
Players from across the globe, including from the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, England, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Singapore, have been invited to compete for the title of World Pickleball Champion, organized by Pickleball Global, a online global pickleball network.
As the sport advances, so will the number of players and professional athletes that take part in the tournaments, boosting the level of play and increasing prize money.
“What makes this event so special is that based on their Global Pickleball Ranking, only the world’s best pickleball players have been invited to play at the final tournament of the year, which will crown the first-ever World Pickleball Champions for the year 2019," said Jan David, owner of Pickleball Global, in a Dec. 17 press release.
"Punta Gorda offers the best possible combination of the local support from both the local government and local pickleball community, not to mention the fabulous facilities provided by the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda,” David said.
THE PICKLEPLEX OF PUNTA GORDA
Located in the FSW Charlotte Campus (26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda), the 16-court PicklePlex held its first tournament in June 2019 and has hosted four others since.
Its location is a big attraction for tournament organizers with lots of parking available, easy access to Interstate 75, hotel access − nearly 1,500 quality hotel rooms in Port Charlotte and more in Punta Gorda − as well as many dining and entertainment options, according to the press release.
Flying into the area is also easier as Allegiant Air flies directly into Punta Gorda Airport from approximately 50 destinations.
"Charlotte County has positioned itself nationally as a leading venue for both recreational pickleball and tournament-level pickleball events,” Tommy Scott, the county's community services director, told the Sun.
THE BENEFITS
Pickleball's impact goes beyond just financial benefits with many players often noting the health benefits of the game.
"(Pickleball) also positively impacts the quality of life and wellness of our community," Doherty said. "It’s been definitively determined that there’s a strong demand for pickleball courts throughout the community and this venue, which is free and open to the public, will go a long way to help satisfy that demand on a daily basis."
Other Southwest Florida counties and cities have also seen an increase in the sport's popularity in the area.
"Pickleball has been growing rapidly over the last six or seven years in Sarasota County," said. "There are patrons that come from other counties to play pickleball at Sarasota County park locations. The numbers greatly increase from November through April each year from seasonal residents and tourists."
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has not hosted any regional or national tournaments so far but they hope the new dedicated courts will allow them to attract tournaments.
"Englewood Sports Complex has held larger local tournaments with upwards of 300 participants (at times)," Grant said.
"There is definitely a passionate community of pickleball players in North Port," said Laura Ansel, North Port's marketing and outreach coordinator. "There is a particularly active group that plays at Highland Ridge Park every morning during the week."
THE FUTURE
For Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke, the world championship is a sign of things to come for PicklePlex, the city and the county.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment," Prafke said. "The PicklePlex team had a vision of what they could create for this community and for Charlotte County and you can see it is coming to fruition; this is just the beginning."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.