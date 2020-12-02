Corrections Deputy Jacelyn Litman made history in Charlotte County while making strides for women in law enforcement — and she’s only 24 years old.
Litman is the first ever female to make the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office CERT Team (Correctional Emergency Response Team).
CERT Team members respond to dangerous situations inside the jail, such as riots, and are responsible for the safety of everyone in the jail. It’s akin to a SWAT team, but inside a jail.
Before Litman came along, no female in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office had ever passed the CERT test before.
“Starting out my career, I know I want to become very successful,” Litman said. “I want to set a higher standard for women.”
Statewide last year, only 16% of law enforcement officers were women, according to data from the FBI. Despite efforts to increase gender diversity, the percentage of women in law enforcement has remained relatively stagnant for decades.
“You constantly get comments and stuff like that, especially if you enter like a male (inmate) pod,” Litman said. “And you just have to get over that.”
The tryout to become a member of the CERT team is physically rigorous — deputies must bench press 90% of their body weight, do 34 push-ups in under two minutes and perform a slew of other physical tests. In addition, CERT members must have superb situational awareness and the ability to react very quickly.
Litman graduated from the University of Findlay in Ohio and began her career at CCSO in January after attending law enforcement academy. Her training at the Charlotte County Jail ended at the end of September and within a month, she made the CERT team.
“I try to keep up with the male standards because sometimes women aren't looked upon to that standard,” Litman said. “When I joined the CERT team, I told them, if I had to pass with the male standards, I want to be held up to the same standards as everybody else — that's important to me. I don't think it should be any different.”
The reason she went into law enforcement? To protect and serve, she says simply.
“I wanted a career I can take pride in.”
Her next goal is to join the SWAT team — and she’ll be the first woman at CCSO to take on that job, too.
