Sixteen years after Charlotte County first announced it would take over Murdock Village for redevelopment, the beginnings of the first model homes have sprouted in what is now called West Port.
Just before the end of 2020, Lennar Corporation managed to start a few model homes in the center of the 453-acre site.
Charlotte County and developers closed on this first deal in Murdock Village in 2019, with Private Equity Group paying $11.6 million to the county for land the county started acquiring 16 years earlier. PEG immediately sold most of the land to Kolter Land Partners, which has in turn partnered with home building companies for several different subdivisions within the site. Lennar was the first to start building in a section to be called The Isles, Kolter Vice President Dave Truxton told The Daily Sun.
Other home building companies have applied for a number of building permits, he said, for the other subdivisions.
Kolter has been clearing the land that has been mostly jungle for as long as anyone can remember. According to a contract with the county, Kolter must install water and sewer lines, roads, sidewalks, landscaping and lighting. In exchange, the county will return what Kolter paid for the land.
Large palms have been planted along the main road, now called Centennial Boulevard, which is not yet open.
