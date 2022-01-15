BABCOCK RANCH — An Indianapolis developer expects to start building the first rental apartments in Babcock Ranch in February.
The community of 373 apartments will be called The Canopy at Babcock Ranch and will be located at 17174 Curry Preserve Drive, near the new community's Founders Square.
Developer Milhaus announced closing of the $91 million 17-acre lake side deal on Jan. 11, however, site plan review with Charlotte County has been ongoing since July.
"We're very excited to be the first rental community in Babcock Ranch," Vice President of Southeast Development Tim Johnson told The Daily Sun.
The project will include 10 apartment buildings, a club house and a pool along the newly created Lake Bullhorn.
Milhaus announced the deal is part of a federal economic opportunity zone. Before construction, Babcock was listed as an economically blighted area qualified by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a zone for which investors could receive certain capital gains tax benefits.
Milhaus hopes to start renting the first apartments about 15 months after construction begins, Johnson said.
The apartments will be market rate and include options for working people and families, he said. It will include expanded studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. He did not provide information on rental ranges.
"We do hope and think that it will be families," Johnson said of tenants, as well as retirees and individuals.
When Babcock was approved in 2006, developer Syd Kitson promised the non-coastal community would be innovative and would include a full range of housing from luxury single homes to market rate rentals.
Babcock has also been designed to some day be a stand alone community with its own commercial, retail and light industrial operations along with schools, health facilities, public safety and other amenities.
Some of these operations, such as schools and health care offices, are already on site.
Sidelined at first by the recession, Babcock began construction on the first homes in 2017. The recent count of homes at Babcock is 1,758 with more home construction permits pouring in daily. The community is designed to hold up to 19,500 homes.
Kitson markets the community as environmentally conscious. His sold most of his original purchase from the Babcock heirs to the state allowing much of the adjacent Babcock Wildlife Preserve to be saved rather than sold off to other developers.
He also persuaded Florida Power and Light to build one of its first solar fields on donated Babcock land.
Most of the community is on 17,800 acres in Charlotte County. Babcock is now preparing to build in the 4,157 acres in Lee County.
