After being uninhabited for at least 20 years, the historic region called Murdock got its the first residents this past week in the new community of West Port.
Those residents are from Chicago. They won’t be alone for long, said Kolter Land Partners President Jim Harvey.
“We have at least 20 homes partially built that are sold and will be closing shortly behind them,” he said.
Maneklal and Kantaben Patel moved into a single-family home built by Maronda Homes in the neighborhood called Hammocks. Another neighborhood called The Isles is also ready for new residents, Harvey said, and residents will be there in the next few weeks.
By year’s end, there should be about 50 households moved in, he said, and West Port may hold a communitywide opening around New Years.
Future neighbors greeted the Patels on West Port’s Facebook page.
“Aw, I thought we were going to be the first!” said one neighbor. “Congratulations!”
“See ya round the corner,” said another.
Builders in West Port got the first model homes up in January, with a slight edge before the construction industry started running out of materials nationwide. This allowed West Port to start moving people in on schedule, Harvey said.
West Port is the new name for a 423-acre section of a 1,100-acre region named Murdock for the early 1900s developer, shopkeeper and hotelier named John Murdock. Kolter renamed its area West Port in keeping with the 1950s Mackle brothers’ naming scheme of Port Charlotte and North Port.
Charlotte County bought most of Murdock for $128 million about 19 years ago in hopes of redeveloping the sparsely populated area that had no water or sewer lines. A recession intervened and the county had been unable to sell the land to a developer. The county still owes money for the purchase, but expects to recoup some of that with each new resident who starts paying property taxes.
The county granted West Port entitlements for more than 2,000 homes, most of which will be single family. Lower cost attached town homes could be going up along State Road 776 by the fall, Harvey said. Market rate apartments closer to U.S. 41 will likely start construction next year, he said. Kolter, which is the lead developer, expects an initial boom of home construction to continue for about four years. So far, about six home building companies are working in West Port.
There is buyer interest in the eight acres of commercial space along S.R. 776 next to the county fairgrounds, Kolter said.
Kolter is also one of several developers bidding on another 195 acres next to West Port, where Kolter wants to put in more single-family homes.
