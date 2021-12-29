The west side of the First Responders Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park shows the First Responders Prayer in the middle, to the right, and state first responders, Punta Gorda Police and Fire.
The west side of the First Responders Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park shows the First Responders Prayer in the middle, to the right, and state first responders, Punta Gorda Police and Fire.
STAFF PHOTO BY BETSY CALVERT
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch stands in the viewing area of the newly completed First Responders Memorial at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive
STAFF PHOTO BY BETSY CALVERT
On the east side of the First Responders Memorial are monuments for Charlotte County Sheriff, Englewood and Charlotte County Fire. The First Responders Prayer is in the middle.
STAFF PHOTO BY BETSY CALVERT
The First Responders Prayer obelisk in the center of the First Responders Memorial at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The memorials for military veterans and first responders are mostly complete at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
It’s been almost six years since Gaines’ brother, Michael, called the county looking to memorialize William R. Gaines Jr., a Marine killed in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing.
Since that conversation, Michael Gaines and Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deustch have been raising funds for the memorials and a place where visitors can learn about the terrorist bombing of peacekeeping forces. The suicide attack killed 220 Marines, 18 sailors, three soldiers along with 58 French peacekeepers and six Lebanese civilians.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first responders memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 along Edgewater Drive, Deutsch said. Ceremonies for the veterans memorial will be a month later.
Fundraising continues for the tower.
Each memorial has six monuments and a center obelisk, all made of coated aluminum. For the first responders memorial, the monuments include state first responders, Punta Gorda Fire, Punta Gorda Police, Charlotte County Sheriff, Englewood Fire and Charlotte County Fire — in order of creation. The center obelisk is the First Responders Prayer.
On the other side of the entrance, the military monuments include Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and the newly minted Space Force. The center obelisk is the Purple Heart medal.
Deutsch said Space Force came along just in time to help him balance out the two memorials to both have six monuments.
Fundraising has also supplied the park with a military themed children’s playground — the newest Space Force apparatus arriving soon.
The waterfront park, formerly known as Sunrise Park, was looking rundown six years ago, Deutsch said. Its new theme is coinciding with major upgrades. Two new facilities are funded but still awaiting permitting — nature trails and a handicapped-accessible kayak launch.
Anyone interested in the memorial projects can go to the William R. Gaines Jr. website at www.wrgainesjr.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.