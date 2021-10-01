John Hall

Punta Gorda volunteer firefighter John Hall is determined to fill the boot with cash during an October 2016 event. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN
Charlotte County Firefighters' annual First Responders weekend slated for Saturday and Sunday has been rescheduled for March 5-6.
 
The event was rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to the pandemic, Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said.
 
Although Charlotte County Fire and EMS is not sponsoring the event, local first responders participate in the event, he said.
 
The family-friendly event, which includes activities for adults and children, serves as a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
  
Fire and EMS holds its Fill the Boot campaign, in which first responders collect money from passing motorists and others who drop bills and coins into boots.
 
The event includes a free lunch for first responders at a local venue; Saturday it was to be held at Bikers Life.
 
On the second day, family day activities such as face painting, a bed race and poker run, are held at William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.
 
For 67 years, firefighters across the country have raised more than $672 million to save and improve the lives of families fighting muscle disease.
 
