Healthcare workers at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte came outside around noon Tuesday to watch a parade put on by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Fire & EMS to show appreciation.
“It’s important for the Sheriff’s Office to acknowledge the hard work of our medical professionals during this unprecedented time,” said CCSO Spokesperson Claudette Bennett. “We want to encourage them, support them, and give them something to smile about as they care for those within our community.”
CCSO members who participated in the parade included members of the Marine Unit, the K-9 Unit, Road Patrol, and more.
Fire & EMS also brought two fire engines, two ambulances, and a battalion chief, holding signs of appreciation at the windows of the fire engines and ambulances.
“We just wanted to show support to the hospital staff, because they’re there on the frontlines during this season of COVID, so it’s just important that we’re there to support them and encourage them,” said Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn. “They’re always there to support us and we appreciate it.”
Hospital staff applauded as the first responders drove by, and some held their own signs of appreciation.
“It makes you feel appreciated, but we appreciate them,” said Bayfront Clinical Supervisor Scott Thomas. “They’re often the first ones bringing patients in.”
“It makes us feel proud, proud to work in this county,” said Bayfront Physical Therapy Assistant Melinda Wilson.
