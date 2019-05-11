PUNTA GORDA — “Good job buddy, you got this!” first responders assured East Elementary School students preparing to take their Florida State Assessments.
Firefighters from Charlotte County Fire & EMS, members of the Defenders Law Enforcement Club and Gunfighters motorcycle clubs handed out pencils and bracelets to students going into their classrooms.
“They need encouragement, need to know someone’s positive about them,” said Wayne Spencer, of the Defenders.
Third-grade parent Elizabeth Cafaro Bertuzzo said she thought of bringing in the community to give the kids motivation during this stressful testing period. The tests help to determine whether a student can advance to the next grade level.
“It doesn’t matter what their grades are throughout the year, if they don’t pass this test, third grade doesn’t go to fourth,” she said. “That’s a lot of tension for a 9-year-old.”
Students have been responsive to the visits, some giving hugs.
“They need to know there are people in the community willing to be there and support them,” Bertuzzo said.
