PORT CHARLOTTE — Students at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School got to meet firemedics, deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, and K-9 dogs on First Responders Appreciation Day recently.

A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helicopter landed on the school's ground prior to the start of school.

Three K-9 dogs and a bloodhound were also brought to the school, and the students got to pet the bloodhound.

The other dogs and their handlers provided demonstrations.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife "swamp buggy" was brought to the vehicle and students were allowed to climb on it.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders talked about their jobs and equipment, including "jaws of life" used to extricate people from crashed vehicles.

