A new housing development could be on the way in Punta Gorda along West Henry Street, and it has some neighbors worried about overcrowding.
“I understand that there is a need for housing in this area,” said Mary Eichman, a neighbor to the property at 200 W. Henry Street. “But I stand in front of my house and I see walkers all around, but there are no sidewalks on Henry or Grace (Street). There is (already) a speeding problem here. You have residents passing each other (all the time) while driving on Henry Street … which is only two lanes.”At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved the first reading of a rezoning proposal for property at 200 W. Henry St. that would allow for 13 new single-story apartment units.
The rezoning still has to come back before the City Council for final approval before any action at the property can be taken. The current zoning allows for a commercial business aspect that is inconsistent with the surrounding neighborhoods.
“We would like to develop six duplexes and one, single unit on this property to provide 13 (rental spaces),” said Juergen Siewer, who is looking to develop the land. “It’s also planned that the units will be single story and around 20 feet in height.”
The property being considered for the 13 units sits between West Grace Street and West Henry Street on just under one acre of land. The new zoning allows for 15 units per one acre of land. The two-bedroom, one-bath units would run between $1,000 and $1,200 a month per annual lease, according to Siewer.
Area resident Laura Hutt is also concerned about increased traffic in the area.
“There could be 26 cars for 13, two-bedroom units,” Hutt said. “To me 26 cars is already (too much to put into) less than an acre … plus visitor parking. There is no shoulder on Grace (Street) nor Henry street. So there could be no (additional) parking on those streets.”
Siewer said he surveyed the property for parking options and can provide at least 24 car parking spaces comfortably. He plans for a Key West-style development in the area that will “mesh well” with the current area’s overall appearance.
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews thinks the new apartments would be a good fit for the area.
“This fits perfectly into that zone that we are looking to increase (housing),” Matthews said. “This also fits in the surrounding community zoning for all the other properties around it.”
Hutt said the area has enough housing options already.
“There are plenty of rentals in that area ... Anne Street has duplexes and rentals,” Hutt said. “I walk my dog on those streets everyday. There is no shoulder and people drive very fast down those streets.”
