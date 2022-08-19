Mark Frandsen and Terry Angley set up camp Thursday at the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office at Biscayne Plaza in North Port. Angley, of Nokomis, is a Republican state committeewoman, Frandsen with the North Port Area Republican Club.
Early voting continues through Saturday in DeSoto County; and through Sunday in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Stamoulis
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
As Primary Day approaches, many voters have already staked out their position in the upcoming election.
Approximately 15% of Charlotte County’s eligible voters have already sent in their Primary Election vote, according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections. It’s nearly 20% in Sarasota County.
The SOE offices hosts a running tally of votes received by its office on its website.
Out of the roughly 150,000 registered voters in Charlotte County, nearly 22,000 had cast their ballots as of Aug. 18 — 18,171 by mail-in ballots, and 3,744 by early voting.
Roughly a third of those early votes — 7,597 mail-in ballots — were tallied by the county between July 26 and Aug. 2.
Sarasota County has more than double the number of registered voters as Charlotte County, just shy of 350,000. Of that number, roughly 67,353 ballots — 19% — had been received as of Aug. 18.
Democrats held a slight advantage in mail-in votes with 29,468 ballots versus the Republicans with 20,150 ballots. However, Republicans lead early voting with 5,567 ballots to the Democrats’ 2,085.
Voters affiliated with neither major party represented 9,134 mail-in ballots and 988 early in-person votes in Sarasota County.
Charlotte County Elections Supervisor Paul Stamoulis noted the final turnout for the 2018 mid-term Primary Election came to 26%.
“Final turnout is on track to equal or exceed the 2018 total,” Stamoulis said in an email statement. “Whether this turnout will be an average one or a blockbuster all depends on who shows up between now and 7 p.m. on Election Day.”
Early voting in Charlotte and Sarasota County ends on Sunday, Aug. 21, while DeSoto County ends its early voting period on Saturday.
Democrats and Republicans appeared to use mail-in ballots at equal rates in Charlotte County — 7,628 for Democrats, and 7,632 for Republicans. However, Republicans appeared to show up more for early in-person voting than Democrats — 2,632 to 882.
Voters with no party affiliation cast a total of 2,913 votes by Aug. 18, mostly mail-in ballots; voters affiliated with minor parties represented just 310 votes in that same period.
Workers with the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections reported 610 mail-in ballots received by Thursday morning and 832 early voting ballots. Breakdowns by party or date were not able to be evaluated at the time.
