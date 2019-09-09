By BETSY CALVERT
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance cast the first of his no votes against the county’s fiscal 2020 budget Monday before the first of two public hearings.
About 75 people attended the first hearing at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. The commissioners must hold another hearing and take a final vote in two weeks, Sept. 23, 5:01 p.m., Murdock Circle.
Some of the most strident complaints Monday were about the county’s school budget, which commissioners explained is not a budget or institution they handle. The school’s 42% of the typical taxpayer’s bill is the subject of a hearing today at 5:30 p.m. before the School Board, Commission Chairman Ken Doherty advised the school critics in the audience.
Resident Ed Zubel criticized school administrator salaries and the sheriff’s budget, questioning why there had to be so many deputies at the hearing.
“You need to be more cognizant of where all these six-figure salaries are going,” he said to applause from the audience.
Constance’s vote left a 4-1 tentative approval from the board for the $775.7 million, which is 7.3% higher than last year, but keeps the same millage or property tax rate.
Constance has promised to vote against the budget due to his objection that the board has not increased developer impact fees enough. Those fees pay for many capital improvement projects such as roads, schools and libraries. Charlotte County’s are far below its wealthier coastal neighbors — Lee, Collier and Sarasota counties.
At this latest hearing, Constance questioned why the operating budget has increased by about 33% since 2010.
County Budget Director Gordon Burger gave three reasons: inflation, increase in the service expectations of residents, and increase in the price of services due to contractors being less desperate since the recession ended.
“I take issue with the term inflation. If you listen to the pundits, we don’t really have inflation, we have a terrible devaluation of our currency,” Constance said.
While the tax rate remains the same, the typical tax bill will increase to cover a larger budget, Burger said. Increases may be modest, however, he said, thanks to the strong economy leading to many new homes and businesses being built to share the tax costs.
In general, Burger said, a home assessment of $200,000 would receive a county tax bill of $1,448.53 in 2020, up from $1,412.74 or 2.5% last year, but full-time residents are protected.
Full-time residents whose homes are registered with the Homestead Act will see only a 1.9% increase, Burger said, because state law limits property assessment increases for them.
For a part-time resident whose assessed value increase is not protected, Burger said, taxes will be up based on how much your home has increased in value according to the county. On average, values increased 7.6% throughout the county, he said, with increases higher in the Sandhill region and lower on the barrier islands.
