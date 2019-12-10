PORT CHARLOTTE — The first 48 single family housing lots of the old Murdock Village got a vote of approval Monday from the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
Forestar Real Estate Group Inc., a Texas-based company, has submitted an application to lay out part of the first 115 acres near U.S. 41. Forestar’s larger goal is to develop 350 acres of the recently renamed West Port. The first sections are to be named The Cove and The Shores as part of Phase 1 of West Port.
Charlotte County commissioners must now vote on the preliminary road layout plan.
Kolter Land Partners still owns the land. Forestar is applying on behalf of Kolter, which bought the land for an undisclosed amount in August from Private Equity Group. PEG recently bought that land from the county for $11.6 million.
Forestar is only responsible for setting up the water and sewer utilities as well as roads, consulting engineer Jackie Laroque told the Sun.
Forestar is a subsidiary of the Texas-based homebuilder D. R. Horton, however. Once the infrastructure is built, Forestar will turn the land over to D. R. Horton, Forestar consultant Terry Brannon told the Sun.
Brannon told the Sun he does not know what kinds of homes D.R. Horton will be building.
Laroque told the advisory board Monday that Forestar started with this small number of lots in the northwest corner of West Port, because the developers want to get some model homes on site for the public to view.
The company needs, she said, “to start getting some traction out there,” she said.
Home construction is a ways off.
“We’re months away,” she said.
Advisory board member Michael Graveson asked the developer why the roads they proposed were not connected to anything.
“It’s out in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
The county’s Zoning Official Shawn Cullinan explained that PEG already gained approval for a series of major spine roads that will run through the entire development.
“You’ll see in the future how everything ties together,” Cullinan said. “They just happen to be first in the door.”
Kolter has cleared large sections of land in the area known as Murdock Village, which has never been developed despite its proximity to major highways. The clearing is largely along the major highways at this point, and not in the interior. On the southern end, along State Road 776, PEG is marketing the 42 acres it kept for apartments, a hotel and commercial space.
