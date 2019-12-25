PUNTA GORDA — If over a million lights doesn’t sell you on feeling the holiday spirit, maybe nothing will.
At Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, crowds continue to move through the village taking in the 1.35 million lights, as well as the many other decorations, shops, artists and restaurants that inhabit the old site of the Maud Street City Docks, built in 1928-29 to replace the old King Street pier.
“We have no way to determine the total number of visitors who come annually to the Festival of Lights, (which runs) through Dec. 31,” said Kathy Burnam, Fishville marketing manager. “Having said that, we do know the popularity increases each year, simply by word of mouth.”
Visitors to the village have been making themselves known on social media, according to Burnam.
“Visitors have posted many “check ins” on Facebook this year, proudly posting photos of their experience while visiting the village,” Burnam said. “We certainly think the visitor number is up from 2018. We are delighted that we are able to feature this wonderful community event to be enjoyed by those who visit from near and far.”
Fishville kicks off every holiday season with the “Lighting of the Village,” launched Nov. 16 this year and hosting crowds in the thousands.
“The festival of lights is definitely a labor of love by all of our team members at Fishermen’s Village,” Burnam told the Sun in an email. “They work for months in advance to prepare and plan for the lighting of the village. We cannot thank them enough for their dedication and contribution to making the evening such a success. The elves string up more lights every year.”
