PUNTA GORDA — If you have ever wondered what over a million Christmas lights looks like, you should check out Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda this holiday season.
Fishville held its annual "Lighting of the Village" Saturday − an event that has become a special celebration for residents and visitors alike in the Charlotte County area.
The event was the biggest yet for the village.
"We 'guesstimate' the turnout for this year’s lighting to be even stronger than 2018, which we had estimated to be (up to) 8,000 people," said Kathy Burnham, Fishville marketing and events manager. "The drop in temperatures certainly added to the festive feel as we heralded in the holiday season in Punta Gorda."
Crowds began building as early at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The "grand illumination" happened around 5:30 p.m.
"We were so thrilled to have such a tremendous response," Burnham said.
The festival of lights is a labor of love for many Fishville employees. The work takes months of preparation and planning.
"We cannot thank them enough for their dedication and contribution to making the evening such a success," Burnham said.
All in all, it took just over 1.3 million lights to bring this event together.
Every year, it grows and continues to bring the community together for the holidays.
"The 'elves' string up more lights every year," Burnham said.
