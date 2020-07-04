The Vintage Motor Car Club of America, SW Florida Region, recently assisted Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda with a free open car show on a very hot, sunny day.

Despite the heat, there were 55 varied cars, trucks and a couple of motorcycles in attendance. DJ Kevin of Tom’s Traveling Tunes supplied the music, creating a festive mood.

The car club, in its 16th year of returning to Fishermen’s Village, plans to return on Veterans Day for another open car show.

