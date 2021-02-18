Fishermen's Village boat fire

The pirate ship at Fishermen's Village caught fire on Thursday. The building was evacuated and the Punta Gorda Fire Department extinguished the fire. There were no injuries and no structural damage to the building. Damage was limited to the decorative pirate ship at The Captain's Table restaurant. The fire was under investigation as of Thursday afternoon, but the fire department said that it appears to be accidental. 

 PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF PUNTA GORDA

