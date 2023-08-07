Raised in Hawaii, Napua Polynesian Dance Troupe founder Marliss Brockington performs one of her signature Polynesian dances on the Sunset Beach stage during the seventh annual Fishermen’s Village TikiFest.
The Hula Connection Dancers of Southwest Florida perform one of a variety of hula dances on the Fishermen’s Village breezeway during the seventh annual Fishermen’s Village TikiFest Saturday.
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club members Danny Montee and Tammy Trombley chat with John Moore, Lauren Moore and Vivian Moore during the seventh annual Fishermen’s Village TikiFest.
Peace River Wildlife Center volunteer Robert Warren shows off Bella at the seventh annual Fishermen’s Village TikiFest in Punta Gorda.
Napua Polynesian Dance Troupe members Banner Brockington and Nash Bavcom perform the Polynesian dance “A Boy from Laphoi” on the Sunset Beach stage.
Napua Polynesian Dance Troupe “Kaei – Kis” class members perform a Polynesian dance on the Sunset Beach stage during the seventh annual Fishermen’s Village TikiFest.
Audience members were invited onstage to learn a Polynesian dance with the Napua Polynesian Dance Troupe during the seventh annual Fishermen’s Village TikiFest.
