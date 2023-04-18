Jon Larmore

Fishermen’s Village and several other businesses owned by Jon Larmore are up for sale, according to an email he sent announcing he is splitting his assets in a divorce.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
It was business as usual inside Fishermen’s Village Monday after owner Jon Larmore sent an email to the staff and others announcing he was selling 90 assets in 26 states, including everything he owns in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — Jon Larmore is selling Fishermen’s Village and the building housing the Military Heritage Museum as he looks to unload 90 assets in 26 states as part of a divorce settlement.

Larmore made the announcement in an email sent to his contacts at 1:35 a.m. Monday. The subject line alluded to reasons for the sudden sale: “The Perfect Storm Sale | Loss of Father | Hurricane | Divorce | New Beginning.”


Military Museum

The Military Heritage Museum is currently serving as a meeting space for the Punta Gorda City Council. It could be sold by June 30 by its owner Jon Larmore.
   

