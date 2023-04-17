It was business as usual inside Fishermen’s Village Monday after owner Jon Larmore sent an email to the staff and others announcing he was selling 90 assets in 26 states, including everything he owns in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA — Jon Larmore is selling Fishermen’s Village and the building housing the Military Heritage Museum as he looks to unload 90 assets in 26 states as part of a divorce settlement.
Larmore made the announcement in an email sent to his contacts at 1:35 a.m. Monday. The subject line alluded to reasons for the sudden sale: “The Perfect Storm Sale | Loss of Father | Hurricane | Divorce | New Beginning.”
He wrote he is “dividing assets with his wife, Michelle.”
“I have realized over the past several months that the best path for me moving forward is to shed the baggage of my past and start fresh,” he wrote.
Part of his fresh start is selling his many local and nationwide assets, including shopping centers and other commercial property throughout the country. Larmore listed residential properties in Tennessee and Montana for sale, as well as his car and boat collection, and personal items such as clothing and jewelry.
“If you have seen it make an offer,” he wrote.
Larmore’s Arizona-based company Arciterra bought Fishermen’s Village in 2012. In 2015, they announced $40 million in improvements to the shopping center.
For the past year, he and his local team worked on a multi-million dollar development to expand Fishermen’s Village’s footprint with a hotel and residential units in Punta Gorda.
But, following community backlash, Larmore earlier this month withdrew the proposal the Punta Gorda City Council was to review. He said he was working to revamp the plan and needed more time.
It is still on the Wednesday’s Punta Gorda City Council agenda, but will not be discussed.
Larmore’s decision blindsided many in the community.
On Monday, a representative at Fishermen’s Village said he had no comment on the email and didn’t have any additional information. For shoppers and tourists, it was business as usual at the downtown landmark.
The Military Heritage Museum, formerly at Fishermen’s Village, has leased the nearby Impac building from Larmore since 2018.
Rex Koch, past president and treasurer of the museum, said he hopes a pending sale won’t affect any of its ongoing and planned programs.
“We hope it’s possible we may become owners of the building by working with the owner,” Koch told The Daily Sun. “It’s very important we would try not to let it interrupt our operations no matter who owns the building. It’s an important part of Punta Gorda.”
The City Council has been using the museum for its meetings while City Hall is being renovated.
“Fishermen’s Village is an important draw for visitors to the Punta Gorda area,” said Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert in an email. “Whether it be with Mr. Larmore or a new owner the city looks forward to continuing a positive working relationship.”
Earlier this year, Larmore told the Punta Gorda City Council he planned to make Punta Gorda his permanent home. He said he wants to be close to his daughter, who is a competitive surfer on Florida’s East Coast.
Larmore told The Daily Sun he plans to “maintain a presence in Southwest Florida.”
“I love it there,” he said. “I love the people. I love the veteran population and the strong Christian values that the majority of people hold.”
