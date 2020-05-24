Fishin Franks Bait and Tackle on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda caught fire last last night and burnt down after a truck crashed onto the building.
According to early reports, the truck somehow got airborne and landed on the building, causing the instant fire. The driver was airlifted to a hospital.
This is a developing story and more will be added as we learn more.
