Opening the beaches went so well, Charlotte County commissioners say, that they're ready for more.
They instructed staff on Tuesday to open disc golf and fishing piers back up on Thursday.
Bathrooms will reopen May 1 at the two county-owned beaches in Englewood and Port Charlotte. Commissioners agreed last week to reopen beaches this past Monday after a month-long shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They coordinated their opening with Sarasota County's, but Sarasota did not allow parking or sitting on the beach, which Charlotte County did.
Several commissioners were ready to re-open tennis and pickleball courts, but they agreed to continue the debate at their special meeting Tuesday. That was in part to give staff time to confer with administrators of neighboring communities on when they were opening up court-based activities. Basketball courts will not be reopening, given the potential for full contact.
While the commission was debating Tuesday, neighboring Lee County commissioners are voting to reopen their beaches today along with parking and bathrooms.
Commissioners praised residents for practicing social distancing on otherwise crowded beaches Monday.
"I was amazed to see how well people were conducting themselves," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said. Both he and Commissioner Joe Tiseo said they were out patrolling the beach to make sure everyone kept six feet apart.
Charlotte County commissioners blamed some of the crowds at local beaches this past weekend on Sarasota County for barring beach parking or sitting.
That made Commissioner Chris Constance wonder whether Charlotte County should open up its tennis courts if other counties don't.
"If nobody else is doing it, I don't want to do it," he said, as a preview for next week's meeting.
Other reopenings have been stricter than Charlotte County. A divided Fort Myers Beach City Council voted Monday to reopen their large beach to residents only. They also banned beach sitting and required identification and a face mask. Beachgoers can walk only below the high tide line.
Charlotte County commissioners asked staff to confer with other county administrators. County Administrator Hector Flores said he is reaching out as far as Manatee, Collier and DeSoto counties on their reopening plans.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked staff to research whether county-owned swimming pools could open, because chlorine in the water can kill the virus.
Commissioner Chairman Bill Truex pointed out that chlorine in a pool can't cure someone sick with a virus, such as the flu, and that poolside chairs would have to be wiped down after each use.
Board members debated whether tennis and pickleball could be done safely.
Commissioner Chris Constance was skeptical of pickleball in particular.
"It's too many folks. They congregate around. They're not going to distance themselves," he said. He added that the plastic ball could more easily transmit the virus than a fuzzy tennis ball given that the virus is known to last longer on plastic surfaces than fabric.
Tiseo said he gives more credit to Charlotte County residents.
"Your assumption is they're going to do the wrong thing...I believe people are going to do the right thing," he said.
