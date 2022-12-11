Coastal Mowing and Tree and the Grinch prepare to leave the staging area at CPAC and proved to be a a hit with parade watchers, with one of the largest floats in the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Coastal Mowing and Tree and the Grinch prepare to leave the staging area at CPAC and proved to be a a hit with parade watchers, with one of the largest floats in the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Charlotte 11 assemble in the staging area before the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade starts.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte Preparatory School students rehearse their musical numbers in the staging area prior to the start of the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Studio Seven Center Dance Troupe at the staging area before the start of the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Kids lined the streets to wave to those in the parade and to see Santa Claus make a special appearance in a convertible GTO.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The holiday-decorated trucks from Florida Power and Light received standing ovations along the parade route as a “thank you” for all their hard work following Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Port Charlotte High School “Pride of Port Charlotte” Marching Band provided holiday music during the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The 74-member Charlotte High School Silver King Marching Band, under the direction of Tommy Bunnens and Thomas Dubbet, played a wide variety of holiday music for the parade watchers.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Florida Dance Workshop had dancers of all ages in the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Florida Dance Workshop had dancers of all ages in the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Riding in a convertible 1964 GTO, driven by Mike Rohr, Santa Claus waves to the crowd to close out the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Judges for the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade were Danny Nix Jr., Kathy Robinson, Bob White, Kurt Brown, Peter Keating and Cheyenne Young.
“Fishing You a Merry Christmas” was the theme for the 44th Annual Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, held Saturday, which featured over 50 units, dance troupes, floats and marching bands from Charlotte High and Port Charlotte high schools.
Riding in a convertible 1964 GTO, Santa Claus was the favorite for the thousands of parade-goers who lined the streets.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade, which took an hour, kicked off at noon and left the Center for the Performing Arts parking lot/staging area. The parade traveled down Carmalita Street and turned right onto Taylor Road, over U.S. 41 Tamiami Trail, past the Historic Courthouse, and ended at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Judges for the annual parade included Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members Danny Nix Jr., The Nix Team at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty; Kathy Robinson, Centennial Bank; Bob White, chamber executive director; Kurt Brown, operations director for Fisherman’s Village; Peter Keating, parade director; and Cheyenne Young, Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross & Young PA.
Trophy winners will be announced from 8-9 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the Chamber 3rd Wednesday Coffee at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.