PORT CHARLOTTE — Five teens were arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a jewelry store at a local mall early Friday morning.
Of the five suspects, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, three were juveniles and two were 18.
“It’s extremely concerning to see such young men committing such serious crimes,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell in a Friday press release. “My deputies responded quickly and efficiently and were able to apprehend all individuals involved, without incident."
According to a CCSO press release from Friday afternoon, a mall security guard contacted deputies around 2:30 a.m. Friday saying three teens had tried to break into a store with a crowbar, when the guard startled them.
Deputies said they saw the three juveniles leaving the mall.
"Two suspects fled while the third hid behind a dumpster near the entrance of Regal Cinemas and Recreational Warehouse," read the release. "Verbal commands were given and all three suspects obeyed and were taken into custody."
A traffic stop was then made on a suspicious vehicle in a nearby parking lot which determined the involvement of two additional suspects: George Muncan and Kiley Myers, both 18 years old.
Authorities allege that the two provided transportation for the juveniles and served as lookouts during the commission of the crime.
Muncan and Myers were both charged with one count each of burglary, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The names of the juveniles will not be released due to their age, according to CCSO.
All five suspects have been arrested in relation to the crime and are currently at the Charlotte County Jail.
