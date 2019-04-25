spray paint

The cars at three different shopping plazas in Port Charlotte were spray-painted orange Saturday morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or people responsible for spray-painting five vehicles in different Port Charlotte shopping plazas.

Deputies began receiving reports Saturday morning of several vehicles sprayed with an orange chalk-type paint. The vehicles were located at 3280 Tamiami Trail, 4265 Tamiami Trail, and 4300 Kings Highway.

Two victims were employees in the plaza where Resale and West Marine are located, and two were customers at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. None of the victims saw the person who spray-painted their vehicle. Two estimated the damage at $1,000.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible can send a Facebook message to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, submit a tip on the agency’s mobile app, or call 941-639-0013.

