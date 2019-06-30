There are still a lot of 'what ifs' when it comes to future growth and development in Punta Gorda.
Currently the city is working with Dover Kohl & Partners of Miami to try create a Citywide Mater Plan that would provide some answers to those questions.
City Planner Mitchell Austin recently presented a preliminary draft of findings to a crowd of around 200 people at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. A more comprehensive draft will be presented at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the center, according to City Manager Howard Kunik. The public will be allowed to offer comments.
There were five takeaways from the plans early draft:
Make downtown a vibrant and attractive place
How could this affect you?
If you like the idea of taller buildings downtown, then you might be interested one proposal of two- to six-story buildings being allowed or 75-feet max height.
"The current (residential) density is 15 units per acre" in the downtown center district, Austin said. "Low density is one of the reasons that parcel has remained undeveloped for as long as it has, because it’s not feasible to do a development there at (only) 15 units an acre."
Taller buildings would allow for more units per acre, which would encourage more development. Another option also called for a performing arts center in the area.
Celebrate Charlotte Harbor and welcome more boating
How could this affect you?
If you're a boater, you'd be a fan of some of the options Dover Kohl and Partners is considering for the waterfront at Four Points by Sheraton: additional slips and more amenities for boaters.
"That vacant grassy area and that parking lot is actually part of a planned development and it was approved back in 2006 or 2007," Austin said. "A 90-plus slip marina and amenities for that property have been discussed as well as a ground floor restaurant."
Diversify housing types
How could this affect you?
If you like being waited on at restaurants and having lawn and pool services, you might be a fan of this topic.
"Diversifying housing types (is important) so we can accommodate everybody who lives AND works here," Austin said.
The majority of workers in Punta Gorda cannot afford to live in the city limits.
"One of the areas Dover Kohl looked at was the east downtown focus area such as around Bayfront Health Punta Gorda," Austin said. "This is an opportunity to provide what we call 'the missing middle.' We’ve lost the middle like duplexes and triplexes and courtyard apartments."
Fully embrace walking and biking
How could this affect you?
If you enjoy walking and bicycling around the downtown Punta Gorda area, you might be a fan of some of the ideas being presented for the area.
"Our downtown sits between two flowing rivers of traffic," Austin said. "Our downtown is essentially Mesopotamia, between the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers. Traffic flows fast and frequently in our community, making it uncomfortable at the very least and difficult and dangerous at the worst to cross from one block to another. If it were signalized to calm the traffic a little bit and went from three lanes to two lanes, that would help create a more walkable area."
Encourage strategic commercial development
How could this affect you?
If you want to see more local shops and retail stores, changes around town are needed, Austin said.
"There are many areas of the city where changes could occur and could benefit all of us as a community," Austin said, referring to lots near the hospital and the Justice Center, along Henry Steet, Burnt Store Isles and Punta Gorda Isles and even Fishermen's Village. Twenty years ago we could have said, 'Hey, we want to to have more retail.' Retail stores, national chains, local mom and pop shops, everybody is closing up, so that is a different scenario than it was even 10 years ago."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.