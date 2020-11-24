Maybe it’s time to get out of Dodge, Charlotte County commissioners suggested at their latest workshop on fixing the roads in the Ranchettes.
Public Works staff last week updated the commission on the status of fixing roads and drainage in the 2,226-acre dirt road subdivision just east of the Punta Gorda Airport. The workshop ended with a plan to pick a strategy at the commission’s Dec. 10 meeting, including whether to end the municipal taxing unit or find another solution.
“There are so many meetings that were adversarial,” Public Works Director John Elias said of the county’s regular meetings with the neighborhood advisory board. “Every meeting we argue about the east/west ditches, and we’re not getting anywhere.”
In the 1990s, earlier commissioners made the neighborhood a municipal service taxing unit, even though the county does not own the 37 miles of roads there. Currently, residents pay the county $100 per acre that they own, with lots starting at 1 acre. That doesn’t generate nearly enough money to fix all the problems or maintain the dirt roads, Elias told the commission.
Public Works staff had been meeting with the residents monthly until the pandemic hit. Those meetings have been difficult, Elias said, with residents not in agreement with county staff on what can be done, and often not in agreement with each other.
Issues include road drainage, road maintenance and so-called east/west ditch drainage. Roads there can be impassable, Commissioner Joe Tiseo said, noting that they also lack basic traffic controls such as stop signs.
The county has suggested paving the roads, which many but not all residents oppose.
“You have people out there with multi-million dollar houses that are certainly open to having it paved,” Elias said.
But locals who like four-wheeling are adamantly opposed, he added. And at $44 million, paving the roads is too costly for most residents.
“We’re not going to get consensus,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. “We’re not really accomplishing anything...There should have been a property owner’s association. We can uncreate the (Municipal Services Benefit Unit) and let the homeowners decide what they want to do.”
The problem for the county, Elias said, is that the county does not own the roads as it does in other taxing units or neighborhoods. The next step would be for the property owners to grant permanent easements to the county to access the roads and drainage ditches. So far, Elias said, many residents have said no.
One contractor for the county was threatened on a Ranchettes Facebook page when word got out they were going to cut back overgrowth along the dirt roads. A resident posted that he had placed metal in the overgrowth to sabotage motorized cutting equipment.
“They actually took pictures of the stuff they put in the right of way,” said Operations Supervisor Karly Green.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated the threats, said spokeswoman Claudette Bennett, and could not reach the person, “however, the person in question has since moved to DeSoto County and is no longer residing in the Ranchettes.”
“I have an issue with sending staff back there to be abused,” Commission Chair Bill Truex said, referring also to the meetings the county holds with the neighborhood advisory board.
Truex said if residents don’t grant easements, the county should let the MSBU go, even though county lawyers have said the county could still have legal liability for any safety hazards created by impassable roads.
Commissioner Chris Constance agreed.
“We’re doing things basically on property we don’t own,” he said.
Resident and MSBU Chair Bill Faris said the county is legally obligated to fix drainage problems in the Ranchettes.
“They can’t just brush us us off,” he said.
He said residents are frustrated by public works dismissing all of their proposals without good cause.
He acknowledged that some residents have blocked access to their land, and he suggested the county use the power of eminent domain to force those residents to cooperate in drainage improvements.
Resident Arlene Krasny said not everyone is hard to deal with.
“Probably there are one or two people who are not nice,” she wrote in an email. “There are many more who are nice, kind and appreciative.”
“The county would like to use any excuse to wash their hands of our area, and have been kicking the ball down the road for years,” she said.
