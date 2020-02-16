Maybe we can't turn the clock back on how human development has harmed water quality, but some are trying to correct past mistakes.
A new project is gearing up that environmentalists believe will mark a step backwards in time for water quality in Southwest Florida.
Paid for by a federal lawsuit against BP for its Deep Horizon oil spill, the plan is about moving water over hundreds of square miles into Charlotte Harbor. The first step is to find out what's going on now, and how far off we are from the way things were before development took over.
The newest study area begins out in Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area east of I-75. West on the Gulf of Mexico side of I-75, is Yucca Pens Wildlife Management Area. Scientists have already collected water flow data in Yucca Pens. Adding data from Cecil Webb will complete the picture and allow corrections to start.
The practical goal is to get water out of the Webb wildlife area where it apparently backs up, and get it to Yucca Pens, which is drying up. In the long run, project designers believe improving the vast plain of water flow could fix a problem in Charlotte Harbor that has killed off critical plants and animals like sea grass and oysters. The problem is too much salt during certain times of the year and too little in other times.
Who is behind this study?
The champion for the study is the nonprofit Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program based in Punta Gorda. CHNEP got the project going after it was dormant for more than 10 years, said Executive Director Jennifer Hecker. State environmental regulators either don't have the money or the mission to do this kind of project, Hecker said, so they will be monitoring the project instead and channeling funds from the federal government.
"We're really proud of making this project happen," Hecker said of CHNEP.
Similar or larger projects are taking place across the state, including a longstanding project to redirect water from Lake Hancock into the Peace River in Polk County. The largest water flow project has been underway in fits and starts for decades in the Florida Everglades.
CHNEP is manager of the local project with a long name: "Lower Charlotte Harbor Flatwoods Hydrological Modeling and Strategic Restoration Planning." This current phase will cost about $600,000 over three years. It is eligible for the Deep Horizon settlement funds because it ultimately affects water quality in the Gulf of Mexico, where the historic oil spill occurred in 2010.
Water Science Associates of Fort Myers has been selected for this first phase, which should begin in March. This phase involves installing ground water monitoring wells and creek flow gauges throughout the Webb area, similar to what was done in Yucca Pens. Also in this phase, biologists will be studying the landscape for signs of where water levels existed historically, Hecker said.
When all the data is collected over about 2.5 years, it will be fed into modeling software. That software will take in data about increasing water flows in particular areas. It is supposed to spit out predictions on the impact of possible changes. The modeling will help prevent future problems, for example, flooding of private and public development during storms.
The modelling software is based on accumulated knowledge and experience with the natural systems in this region.
Ultimately, the idea is to buy land and build systems, where new water flow can be engineered. Even before the phase one study is complete, Hecker said, planners will be eyeing property that will be useful.
Altered hydrology, as they call it, may be one of the main causes of water quality problems in Florida, said several environmental experts at the One Charlotte One Water Assembly in January. Developers have been trying to control Florida's watery landscape on a grand scale for the past 100 years. There's a price to pay for that. Water in canals does not get filtered as it does in in wetlands. Water backs up behind berms set up around farms and subdivisions. It backs up on one side of an interstate or highway. It dries up on the other side.
Biologists can see evidence of this in the Webb area where there is too much water. Pine trees are dying and the quail that once lived there have disappeared, Hecker said. On the dry side, Yucca Pens is losing its native plants and being taken over by exotic nuisance species that choke out the native landscape.
And in Charlotte Harbor, the sea grass disappeared. Special projects struggle to reintroduce the grass in small areas and keep boaters away from the experimental plots. Without the sea grass, the scallops are gone. Without the sea grass, small creatures disappear and with them, the bigger game fish.
Without the oysters and sea grass, the water clarity drops. Algae grows unabated. In salt water, its red tide algae. In fresh, it's cyanobacteria.
Altering hydrology can't fix everything, however. Marine biologist Larry Brand, a professor at University of Miami, has warned against assuming the engineering of water flow in the Everglades can solve water quality programs there. He points to high nitrogen levels from the sugar industry north of the Everglades as a problem that can't be solved by redirecting already polluted waters.
"It might be a good project, but beware of unintended consequences," he told the Sun.
In Charlotte Harbor, the county has undertaken other pollution abatement projects, most notably, septic-to-sewer conversion projects for homeowners living on the waterfront. One of the largest nitrogen and phosphorus sources above the harbor on the Peace River may be agriculture at this point, according to the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
The reason the Charlotte Harbor planning project is so long, Hecker said, is to prevent unintended consequences when the project moves to actually change water flow.
"We want to make sure we're using these moneys in a way that is going to produce results," she said.
