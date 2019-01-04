There were 231 crashes reported statewide in 2018 because motorists refused to move over for emergency and service vehicles, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Seven of these crashes took place in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Luckily, there were no serious bodily injuries or fatalities as a result.
January is “Move Over” month in Florida, reminding motorists to, well, slow down and move over.
The law requires passing motorists to give adequate space to law enforcement, tow truck drivers, utility service vehicles and other first responders that are stopped on the side of the road.
“This law is in place to protect those who protect us,” said AAA spokesperson Matt Nasworthy. “To help ensure everyone’s safety, drivers should also move over or slow down if a motorist is stranded on the side of the road.”
“When we conduct traffic stops there are a lot of unknowns we have to deal with, most importantly the stopped vehicle’s occupants and our surrounding environment,z’ said CCSO Sgt. Bill Maymon with the traffic unit. “When other vehicles fail to move over it causes the officer to lose focus on the occupants and monitor traffic to ensure their safety.”
But drivers also need to move over for cars that aren’t the police, and local towing companies don’t see this practiced as much.
“(Drivers) feel like they don’t have to move over,” said Steve’s Towing owner JoAnn Sorlucco. “It’s gotten to the point where I wont’ let (my tow truck drivers) change tires on the highway...It’s too dangerous”
Sorlucco said her drivers’ feel threatened at least two times a day.
Along with the crashes, DHSMV also reported almost 17,000 citations issued from motorists not moving over for these vehicles. Almost 500 of these took place in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“The Move Over Law is in place to protect those who serve all of us on the roadways, giving them a safe space to do their jobs,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes. “Move Over, Florida, and help ensure that these public servants come home safely each day.”
If you can’t move over safely or are on a two-lane roadway, you must slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit and approach with caution.
“Failure to yield or move over puts law enforcement officers, emergency first responders and public service workers in danger while they are on the job protecting and serving the citizens and visitors of Florida,” DHSMV said in a press release Wednesday.
And, of course, always be sure to signal before you switch lanes.
- The public is encouraged to report aggressive drivers by dialing 347 (FHP).
