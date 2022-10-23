A rise in cases from the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus have been tied to Hurricane Ian.
“Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, a total of 28 infections were reported to the Florida Department of Health which resulted in seven deaths,” said Jae Williams, public information officer for the state’s DOH.
He said the cases occurred in Lee and Collier counties.
Due to the storm, there were more than 30 cases, but the trend appears to be dropping, he said.
Tammy Soliz, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, confirmed that it “is observing an abnormal increase in cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections as a result of exposure to flood waters and standing water following Hurricane Ian.”
Infections from the bacterium have occurred in Charlotte County in the past three years. There was one case in 2020, two in 2021 and one this year so far, according to the state’s DOH data as of Oct. 14.
It also showed there were no cases through October 14, 2022 in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
But in Lee County, while there were no cases in 2020 and five cases and one death in 2021, in 2022 through Oct. 14 data shows there were 29 cases and four deaths from Vibrio vulnificus.
Williams explained there are different types of vibrios but the one that causes severe injuries when the bacteria enters an open wound or is ingested through contaminated shellfish, is the Vibrio vulnificus.
He said warm, standing water and flood waters should be avoided.
When water is “baking in the sun in a tropical environment, it is the perfect cocktail” for the bacteria, Williams said.
Infection from the bacterium can be deadly.
“Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection require intensive care or limb amputations and about 1 in 5 people die, often within a day or two of becoming ill,” Soliz wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
If the bacteria invades the bloodstream, the infection becomes life-threatening and symptoms include fever, chills, decreased blood pressure, septic shock and blistering skin lesions.
If the bacterium is ingested from eating contaminated raw oysters, symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
A wound exposed to warm seawater that contains the bacteria could lead to skin breakdown and ulcers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Vibrio vulnificus bloodstream infections are fatal about 50% of the time, and those people with pre-existing medical conditions were 80 times more likely to develop bloodstream infections from the bacteria than healthy people.
If someone is concerned they may have been exposed to Vibrio vulnificus and are experiencing its symptoms, they should seek medical attention immediately, Soliz said.
The Lee County Board of Health on Oct. 3 issued an advisory reminding the public of potential risks associated with the bacteria.
Soliz said that past hurricanes, storm surges, and coastal flooding have been linked to cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections.
“It is important for the public to always be aware of the potential risks associated when exposing open wounds, cuts, or scratches on the skin to warm, brackish, or salt water,” the email stated.
CDC defines brackish water as a mixture of fresh and salt water; it is often found where rivers meet the sea.
The Peace River, which flows into Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico, is brackish.
“Sewage spills in coastal waters, like those caused by Hurricane, may increase bacteria levels. People with open wounds, cuts, or scratches can be exposed to Vibrio vulnificus through direct contact with sea water or brackish water,” Soliz wrote.
CDC states that 80% of Vibrio vulnificus infections occur between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. The majority of cases linked to swimming and water activities occur in Gulf Coast states, according to the agency.
CDC estimates that vibriosis causes 80,000 illnesses each year in the United States, and about 52,000 of these illnesses are estimated to be the result of eating contaminated food.
