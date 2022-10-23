Hurricane Ian Post-Storm Candids_07.jpg (copy)

Boats moored in Charlotte Harbor came to rest at the Gilchrist Park seawall after enduring winds of Hurricane Ian. Brackish water can be a common place for the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus.

A rise in cases from the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus have been tied to Hurricane Ian.

“Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, a total of 28 infections were reported to the Florida Department of Health which resulted in seven deaths,” said Jae Williams, public information officer for the state’s DOH.


