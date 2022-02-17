MURDOCK - The slow motion rollout of new federal flood insurance will hit many Charlotte County homeowners hard, commissioners agreed Thursday.
"There are going to be retirees that are going to say, we just don't have it in our budget," Commissioner Chris Constance said during a workshop.
Commissioners agreed to team up in their congressional lobbying - not only neighboring coastal counties, but other coastal states.
"I can see Louisiana jumping all over this with us," Commissioner Ken Doherty said.
But as elected officials, he said, the county should allow the new program to operate for awhile so that they can collect data on its real impact.
County Flood Plain Coordinator Donna Bailey laid out some of the preliminary numbers for commissioners.
Of Charlotte County property owners who pay for flood insurance, less than 7% will see a decrease in rates with the new program, she said.
Of the 93% who will see an increase, most of them will see an increase of about $100-$320 a year — at first.
To soften the impact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is limiting price increases to 18% a year for any property. But the rate will increase every year another 18% until the premium reflects what FEMA thinks is the true risk rating for a property.
"For some, that glide path could take years," Bailey said.
FEMA started Risk Rating 2.0 last year, when the new rates were applied to new policies. Existing policy holders start to see changes after Oct. 1, whenever their policy renews.
In addition, about 3,900 properties locally are newly added to the flood zone with new maps developed coincidentally, Bailey said.
Another 4,442 are no longer in the flood plain.
FEMA started providing flood insurance in the 1960s when property insurance companies were not offering it, particularly in high-risk areas.
For the first time since the 1970s, the flood insurance program adopts a complex evaluation of each piece of property, including how far is it from a flood source, how is the structure built and what kind of drainage is available, Bailey told commissioners.
The system was supposed to be more fair than the old system of the same rating for every property in a flood plain.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo pointed out that most retirees locally no longer have a mortgage on their home, and a disproportionate share of homes bought here are bought with cash. That means that flood insurance is optional. Mortgage lenders are tasked with enforcing the federal flood insurance requirement.
Who benefits from participating in the federal flood insurance system, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked, somewhat rhetorically. The property owner, the insurance company, the community?
The community gains access to federal grants for floodproofing homes, Bailey said, although that option is complex and competitive. Insured homeowners can recover more quickly, she said, after a flood. That benefits the community as well.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said the FEMA official presenting to the coalition of counties was soft-pedaling the details.
"They are color coding this thing with all sorts of pretty colors, but it's ugly," Truex said. "He made is sound like it was just rainbows and unicorns."
Local government needs to step up to the plate, and lobby for changes to protect property owners, Doherty said.
"This thing is not over by any means," Doherty said. "The battle continues, gentlemen, and I believe we need to stay engaged."
