Punta Gorda topped a list of metropolitan areas in the country likely to be hurt by flooding.
While the list may not be entirely accurate — it's missing New Orleans — the high ranking does not surprise county officials and local builders. According to a foundation construction industry alliance called Groundworks, 53% of property in Punta Gorda is in a flood zone.
“Everyone who lives here right now knows that we're in a low, flat level plain,” said Charlotte County Flood Coordinator Josh Overmyer.
Many people in Charlotte County are dealing with a new reality of owning property in a flood zone. All of the flood plain maps are going to change, but the actual switchover keeps getting delayed.
At this point, it looks like rules for building a new home in Charlotte County will be in limbo for the next 15-18 months, at least if it's going up near water.
That's how much longer county officials expect the federal government will take to officially implement new flood maps, even though the maps were completed years ago.
While waiting for the new maps to march through the federal regulatory process, the old rules apply.
These maps with the Federal Emergency Management Agency identify:
• Which parts of the country are most likely to be flooded;
• How many feet of water property owners should anticipate in a severe flood;
• What parts of the coastline will most likely be ravaged by wave and wind action in severe storms.
Practically speaking, the maps control:
• Who has to pay flood insurance and how much;
• How high people have to build.
Overmyer has been fielding questions from builders, vacant land owners, homeowners and insurance agents about the new maps. About a quarter of the calls are about new construction, he said. The rest are about flood insurance: Will I need to start buying it? Can I stop buying it? Will I have to pay more or less?
For builders, if owners don't build high enough in a flood zone, they won't get a building permit. If an existing building is too low, it may not be eligible for flood insurance. If property owners can't get flood insurance, federal law says banks can't lend them money to build new or buy in a flood zone.
Flood maps have been in place for decades, and the county started helping FEMA update local maps in 2014. The results came out in 2018, and county staff gave out tentative good news. Many areas in the county would be taken out of the flood plain or out of the high-velocity wind zone. Some areas may see stricter requirements.
Everyone wants to know.
FEMA tells the county it is still processing something as simple as the names of contact people from the county, Overmyer said. The county gave FEMA that information several months ago. The next step will be publishing in the federal register for a 90-day appeal period. After a letter of final determination, the wait is six months for the new maps to take effect, Overmyer said. So the earliest time to expect the change is spring, maybe fall 2021.
“Right now, it's out of our hands.”
How does this affect people?
For people who want to build in a zone that will soon be less restrictive, they still have to build to the more restrictive rules if they want to build now. That could cost a lot more. That's what is happening with coastal property on Pirate Harbor, said T.J. Thornberry of Thornberry Custom Homes. Some of that property will no longer be in the high-velocity zone with the new maps. High velocity is where property owners have to build on stilts with reinforced foundations to withstand destructive wave action in a storm.
In other areas, such as Harbour Heights, the requirement to build could go up by 4 feet, Thornberry said. Property owners can build now to take advantage of the lower requirements. They will be protected by grandfathering when the new rules arrive. But who knows if FEMA will allow that forever, Thornberry said, and if your home is seriously damaged, you would have to rebuild to the new standards.
“I have at least a handful of potential customers that are standing on the sidelines,” he said.
Some people have decided to sell the vacant land they just bought, he said, and that's a lost contract for him for now.
If business likes predictability, the current situation is not helpful, Thornberry said.
“There's just so much uncertainty, and that affects the market,” he said.
There's even a new wrinkle in the FEMA maps upcoming that affects the whole country. FEMA decided to re-assess the most basic map measure on the planet — sea level, Overmyer said. They were using measurements from 1929. FEMA decided it was time to use newer data — 1988. The results are different across the country, but as a result of this recalculation, everyone in Charlotte County is now officially 14 inches lower than they were, or thought they were. This affects plans for new buildings in a flood zone that will need to be 14 inches higher than before. Existing buildings are grandfathered.
All of these factors mean that property owners need to ask a lot of questions of their builders and county regulators. They can expect to get good advice from the county, Thornberry said.
Builders have to stay on top of things too, he said.
“The only way I can accommodate people is to inform them. I'm learning new things every day,” he said.
