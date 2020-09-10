Florida bars will be allowed to reopen starting Monday through an emergency order issued by the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
At the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears issued the order, permitting bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors to resume sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises, according to a DBPR press release.
“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” Beshears said.
Bars and vendors will be required to operate at 50% of the facility’s indoor capacity, allow bar service to seated patrons and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing as part of the governor’s current phase of regulations.
“It’s time that we take this step,” Beshears said. “It’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”
DBPR licenses and regulates more than 1 million businesses and professionals in Florida.
For more information, go to myflorida license.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.